Man accused of child abuse
Roberto Fletes, 18, is accused of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and received a $50,000 cash-only bond in Mesa County Court on Tuesday.
Fletes was arrested following a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigation involving a 4r-month-old baby who was brought into a local hospital with suspicious bruising.
The doctor consulted in the investigation said the child’s injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma, according to the arrest affidavit.
Meth found in traffic stop
Edgar Yanez, 21, and Erin Luby, 19, are accused of drug distribution, among other charges, and received $25,000 cash-only bonds on Tuesday.
Yanez was pulled over on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. for failing to signal 100 feet prior to turning, according to his arrest affidavit.
Yanez was found with more than 30 grams of methamphetamine on his person, the affidavit said.
Property damage alleged
Phillip Sandoval, 37, is accused of criminal mischief, third-degree assault and domestic violence and received a $10,000 cash-only bond in Mesa County Court on Tuesday.
A woman told police Sandoval had thrown her against a television, according to his arrest affidavit.
The two were in an intimate relationship and after she left her home following their fight, Sandoval allegedly did extensive damage to her property, including damaging furniture and appliances as well as the walls and structure of their home.
Cow shooting investigated
A Mesa County rancher woke up one morning earlier this month to find one of his cows had been shot overnight.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office took a report on the shooting on March 4 and the case remains under investigation.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said deputies are keeping an eye on the area but they believed it to be an isolated incident.