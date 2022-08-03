In a promising step toward possible new protections for Dolores River Canyon, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and other Colorado Republicans in Congress are providing support for a measure that would create new conservation designations in three western Colorado counties.

Boebert’s office announced Tuesday she is introducing an identical House of Representatives companion bill to the bipartisan Dolores River National Conservation Area and Special Management Area Act. That measure was introduced in the Senate last month by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats. It would protect more than 68,000 acres in Dolores, Montezuma and San Miguel counties as a national conservation area in the case of Bureau of Land Management land, and a special management area on national forest lands.