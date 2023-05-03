This map depicts the parcel in the Clifton area that Mesa County hopes to buy from the federal government. A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is trying to speed up the protracted land conveyance process. The land originally was withdrawn from the public domain for use by the Bureau of Reclamation for the Grand Valley Reclamation Project, and the bureau plans to continue to retain the southern portion of the parcel, depicted with cross-hatching, for project purposes.
A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert seeks to expedite Mesa County’s efforts to purchase 31.1 acres of federal land in the Clifton area.
The bill, titled the Clifton Opportunities Now for Vibrant Economic Yields (CONVEY) Act, would direct the Interior secretary to convey the parcel to the county “as soon as practicable.”
The county hopes to use the property to promote economic development by incentivizing industry and business in the Clifton area.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said Monday that efforts to acquire the property date back five years or more, having been pursued initially by then-Commissioner Rose Pugliese.
“It has taken years and years, and we really don’t have any end in sight, nor can they give us an end,” he said.
He said last week in a news release from the office of Boebert, R-Silt, “A huge shout out to Representative Boebert for helping us cut through the red tape.”
The land lies mostly south of Interstate 70 in the 32 Road area. An Interior secretarial order more than a century ago withdrew it from the public domain for use by the Bureau of Reclamation for building the Highline Canal, part of the Grand Valley Reclamation Project.
Reclamation spokeswoman Justyn Liff said in an email Tuesday that the Grand Valley Water Users Association, Reclamation’s managing partner on the project, has determined that a portion of the land is no longer needed for Reclamation’s project purposes.
While the Bureau of Reclamation plans to continue to retain 8.25 acres on the south side of the parcel for project purposes, it submitted a notice to the Bureau of Land Management in 2021 of its intent to relinquish the 31.1 acres.
According to a recent written update to Boebert, Doug Vilsack, the BLM’s state director in Colorado, the BLM last year determined the parcel to be suitable for return to the public domain.
The BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office since has been working to complete the remaining steps of the withdrawal revocation process, which involves steps such as a surveyor review, hazardous materials assessment and public land order in the Federal Register.
Once revocation is completed, the remaining steps to complete a sale “would include an environmental assessment, surveyor review and acceptance, mineral potential report, appraisal, notice of realty action in the Federal Register, and patent issuance. BLM recognizes the importance of this project to Mesa County and we appreciate your continued interest,” Vilsack wrote to Boebert.
BLM Colorado spokesman Steven Hall said realty actions “of any kind can be time-consuming and/or subject to to demand and available resources.” He said there’s strong demand for realty actions by the BLM, covering everything from requests for right of way across federal land to reach private land, to situations like the Mesa County one where an identified parcel could help the community.
Boebert spokesman Jake Settle said Mesa County requested the “as soon as practicable” language in the bill, which would require Interior to get the conveyance done, and more quickly.
“Their thought is a bill from Congress would force it to actually get done instead of just sitting there in the bureaucratic limbo that it’s in,” he said.
The county would pay the fair market value for the property. Sale revenues would be deposited in the Federal Land Disposal Account, and would be used by the BLM in Colorado.
Boebert’s office has consulted with the BLM on the bill, and Settle said some changes to its language were made based on the agency’s suggestions. Boebert also has visited the parcel with BLM officials and met with Vilsack about it. Settle said the BLM hasn’t officially endorsed the bill.
Boebert said in her release that Mesa County has been waiting for the BLM “to sell it a parcel of land that the federal government no longer needs or wants. I introduced the CONVEY Act to cut through the bureaucracy and expedite the process for Mesa County. This land will be used for critical economic development in Clifton that will bring more job creators into Mesa County.
“I support Mesa County’s efforts that will facilitate economic growth in an area that needs new opportunities. I am grateful for Mesa County and the Bureau of Land Management’s work on this issue, and I look forward to continuing to work with them both as we find a solution.”
Boebert was joined by Reps. Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck, both R-Colo., in sponsoring and introducing the bill.