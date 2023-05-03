clifton parcel map

This map depicts the parcel in the Clifton area that Mesa County hopes to buy from the federal government. A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is trying to speed up the protracted land conveyance process. The land originally was withdrawn from the public domain for use by the Bureau of Reclamation for the Grand Valley Reclamation Project, and the bureau plans to continue to retain the southern portion of the parcel, depicted with cross-hatching, for project purposes.

 Map provided by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's office

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert seeks to expedite Mesa County’s efforts to purchase 31.1 acres of federal land in the Clifton area.

The bill, titled the Clifton Opportunities Now for Vibrant Economic Yields (CONVEY) Act, would direct the Interior secretary to convey the parcel to the county “as soon as practicable.”