U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced legislation that would reverse President Joe Biden’s indefinite ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.
The measure, called the Protecting American Energy Jobs Act, also would nullify an initial 60-day moratorium on new mining plans and oil leasing and drilling on federal lands and in federal waters issued by Biden, and well as his revocation of a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and his moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Biden imposed his open-ended leasing moratorium applying to all federal lands and waters to allow for a comprehensive review and reconsideration of federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practices.
That is to include whether to adjust royalties charged for coal, oil and gas extraction from public lands and waters or consider other action “to account for corresponding climate costs.”
That moratorium was part of a much broader climate-change executive action announced by Biden, with goals such as conserving 30% of lands and waters by 2030 and directing federal agencies to procure carbon-free electricity and zero-emission vehicles.
Boebert’s bill would reverse that entire action.
Boebert, R-Silt, said in a news release that Biden “unilaterally imposed job-killing, anti-energy mandates that are going to crush my district and the people that live within it. Hard-working men and women will be forced to come home and tell their families that they were laid off and that they must move out of the only neighborhood they have ever known. There is no reason the U.S. should become more dependent on volatile foreign sources from countries like Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia when we can safely produce these resources right here in America.”
Boebert’s husband has worked in oil and gas fields in western Colorado and elsewhere.
Boebert’s bill has support locally from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, whose executive director, Chelsie Miera, said in Boebert’s release, “Understanding that Colorado ranks third in natural gas and sixth in oil production on public lands, the majority on the Western Slope, under lease from the federal government, it is critical that we protect the $2.3 billion in annual economic output. “
The Western Energy Alliance industry group, which also backs the measure, sued over Biden’s indefinite leasing suspension the same day he issued it.
Boebert has 22 original co-sponsors for her measure, but they all are Republican, and she would need to get at least some Democratic backers for her measure to clear the House of Representatives, which is Democrat-controlled.
Supporters of Biden’s action say the leasing moratorium should have little short-term impact because companies already have so much federal acreage leased that they have yet to develop.
On Monday, Rocky Mountain Wild said companies currently hold leases on more than 20.5 million acres of land in Mountain West states including Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and New Mexico, and more than 11.4 million of those acres aren’t producing.
In Colorado alone, 2.4 million acres are leased. Of that, nearly 1.4 million acres — more than five times the acreage of Rocky Mountain National Park — aren’t producing, the group says.
“The president’s executive order was met with harsh criticism from the oil and gas industry and its allies, along with outlandish claims of its impact on jobs, the economy and state revenues,” said Tehri Parker, executive director of Rocky Mountain Wild, in a news release. “The reality is that the industry is holding millions of acres of leases on federal land across the West, making the immediate impact of the order negligible.”