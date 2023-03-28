U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert last week cited the impacts of recent wolf attacks on some Coloradans’ domestic animals and made comparisons to the abortion issue in a hearing where she argued on behalf of a bill she has introduced that would remove the gray wolf from the list of species receiving Endangered Species Act protection.
Boebert’s Trust the Science Act received a hearing before the House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries.
“Gray wolves are fully recovered and should remain delisted in the Lower 48” states, Boebert, R-Silt, said during the hearing.
Her bill would reinstate a 2020 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule adopted during the Trump administration delisting the wolves where they continued to be listed in most Lower 48 states. That rule was tossed out in a 2022 federal court ruling, restoring the protections in those states.
Before talking about wolves, Boebert, who is staunchly anti-abortion, quickly displayed several photos of fetuses/babies, at least some of which appeared to be dead, and said, “Since we’re talking about the Endangered Species Act I’m just wondering if my colleagues on the other side (of the aisle) would put babies on the endangered species list. ... I don’t know, maybe that’s the way we can save some children here in the United States.”
Before that aside, Boebert, without being named, was the subject of a dig by U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., who referred to the whole nation watching a super-close Colorado election, before making clear that he was referring to the 2020 vote in which 50.9% of Coloradans voted to restore wolves to the state.
He then added, “The gray wolves are more popular than some of the politicians that want to delist them.”
Boebert won her race for re-election in November by gaining 50.06% of the vote in a race against Democrat Adam Frisch.
Colorado’s wolf measure requires Colorado Parks and Wildlife to begin reintroducing wolves into the state starting by the end of this year. The agency’s plans to do that have been made more complicated by the 2022 federal court ruling.
Because of it, the wolf is federally listed as endangered in most Lower 48 states, including Colorado. At the request of Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a special rule that would provide for some flexibility in management of gray wolves in Colorado under the Endangered Species Act, including by allowing killing of wolves in instances such as those involving depredation of livestock.
Some wolves have migrated into Colorado from the north, where they have killed cows and domestic dogs in the Walden/Jackson County area. Boebert referred to correspondence and photos she has received from residents in that area about attacks on cattle and dogs.
“These are wolves, (in) Walden, Colorado, causing this kind of harm, causing these deaths,” Boebert said, holding up some of the photos.
Donna Sykes, who wrote a letter to Boebert saying wolves killed her working dog this month, and injured a neighboring rancher’s dog that had to be euthanized, said in her letter, “We must be able to kill these animals if the situation warrants.”
Although the Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing providing flexibility to lethally control wolves in certain circumstances in Colorado, Stephen Guertin, deputy director for policy for the agency, said at last week’s hearing that the agency opposes Boebert’s bill and two others pertaining to delisting of grizzly bears.
“Each of these bills would put Congress in control of delisting species without the benefit of using the best scientific and commercial information and without considering current conditions,” he said at the hearing.
Boebert said she is surprised by the agency’s opposition to her measure, noting that career officials there wrote the 2020 rule delisting the wolf and the agency is defending it in litigation.
In written testimony, Guertin said the Fish and Wildlife Service is updating its status review for the gray wolf in the Lower 48 states where they again are listed for protection, and intends to submit a proposed rule about its listing status next February. It’s also undertaking scientific analysis to determine if separate petitions filed in 2021 to list gray wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains and western United States are warranted. He noted that in recent years the states of Montana and Idaho passed laws with the goal of reducing wolf numbers through hunting, trapping and other means.
Citing the levels of wolf hunting going on in those states and Wisconsin, Huffman said, “Some of these states want to manage wolves and grizzlies like Buffalo Bill managed bison.”
Boebert’s bill also would require that delisting of the gray wolf not be subject to judicial review, like the review resulting in the 2022 ruling.
Wendy Keefover with the Humane Society of the United States said in an email, “Wolves are beloved by most Coloradoans, and having access to the courts and to the ballot box is a sacred democratic right we hold dear. When citizens can’t access the courts — one of the essential checks and balances in our system of government — to protect endangered species like wolves, the result is slaughter like we’ve witnessed in recent years in Idaho, Montana, Wisconsin and Wyoming.”