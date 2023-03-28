Wolf Resolution Meeting 031423

Scott Crabtree

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, speaks at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service meeting at the Grand Junction Convention Center Tuesday, March 14.

 Scott Crabtree

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert last week cited the impacts of recent wolf attacks on some Coloradans’ domestic animals and made comparisons to the abortion issue in a hearing where she argued on behalf of a bill she has introduced that would remove the gray wolf from the list of species receiving Endangered Species Act protection.

Boebert’s Trust the Science Act received a hearing before the House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries.