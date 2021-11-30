A conversation between U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar on Monday escalated rather than easing tensions between them.
Omar, a Minnesota congresswoman, ended a call with Boebert over Boebert’s refusal to directly apologize to her for suggesting she’s a terrorist, and Boebert later released a critical statement suggesting in part that Omar sympathizes with terrorists. The developments came after Boebert, R-Silt, on Friday issued a statement saying she apologized “to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar.”
She was referring to comments she made in a public gathering, recorded on video, in which she joked about being with a staff member in a Capitol elevator with Omar as an alarmed security officer ran toward them.
Boebert joked that Omar “doesn’t have a backpack” so she and her staffer should be fine, and added that the “jihad squad decided to show up for work today.”
Omar responded to the release of the video on a Twitter account called PatriotTakes by calling Boebert a buffoon, saying her story was made up, and characterizing it as anti-Muslim bigotry.
In responding with her apology Friday, Boebert also said she had reached out to Omar to talk to her.
In a statement, Omar said she accepted a call from Boebert on Monday “in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate. Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric, and I decided to end the unproductive call.
“I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate.”
Boebert released a video on Monday with her take on their conversation, saying she wanted to let Omar “know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks.
“Now, as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion, so I told her that,” Boebert said.
But she said that in spite of the public statement she already had issued, Omar said she still wanted a public apology.
“She kept asking for a public apology, so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric,” Boebert said, without elaborating on those accusations.
“... Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of Cancel Culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat Party,” Boebert said. “Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing and our country is worse off for it.”
Omar said in her statement that Republican Party leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to date “has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment. This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred. It is time for Republican leader McCarthy to actually hold his party accountable.”
Omar’s office said that anti-Muslim hate is on the rise and she is subject to routine death threats and plots on her life.
Her office listed what it said has been a clear pattern of Islamophobic hate speech by Boebert, including:
n Calling Omar and other politicians “full time propagandists … for state sponsored terrorism” and “politicians with suicide belts strapped (to) their body.”
n Making a reference to Omar and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib needing to register as foreign agents.
n Calling Omar an “honorary member of Hamas” and saying there are “terrorist sympathizers” in Congress.