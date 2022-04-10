Fans of Craig Childs’ work can spend some time with the author and get a copy of his newest book at Grand Valley Books.
A reading and conversation with Childs will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St.
His newest book is “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau.” “This collection, part lyric essay and part field guide, includes insights from descendant knowledge-keepers of the Southwest,” according to Anne Terashima with Torrey House Press, which published Childs’ book.
Childs is the author of “Virga & Bone,” “The Secret Knowledge of Water” and “Atlas of a Lost World.”
For information about this event, look for Grand Valley Books on Facebook.com. For information about Childs and his books, go to houseofrain.com.
Meet mystery author at local book-signing
A book-signing is planned for Terri Benson, author of “The Pickup Artist,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
“The Pickup Artist” is about a car restorer who has the ability to see a vehicle’s history when she touches it. When an old truck is brought to her, what she sees pushes her into a murder investigation.
Mesa County Libraries’ annual Poetry Contest is accepting poems from sixth graders up to adults.
Poets can submit up to two original, unpublished poems. Each poem can have 40 lines or less and must be suitable for a general audience. All those who enter the contest must be Mesa County Libraries cardholders and submission is online only.
The deadline to submit poems is 8 p.m. April 24. Prizes will be awarded to the top three poems in the category for adults age 18 and older and in the category for teens in sixth through 12th grade.
Jill Burkey, a writer and Mesa County Libraries current artist in residence, will judge the teen contest, and Randy Phillis, an author and English professor at Colorado Mesa University, will judge the adult category.