Bowhunters won’t be required to wear fluorescent orange/pink during September muzzleloading season after the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week turned down a proposal by agency staff to impose the requirement.
The staff proposal followed an incident this past September in which, according to Parks and Wildlife, a muzzleloader hunter appeared to have mistakenly identified an archery hunter for a bull elk, killing him in the Lizard Head Wilderness Area in Dolores County.
“It’s a tough one to talk about,” said Cory Chick, Southwest Region manager for Parks and Wildlife, of the incident when addressing the commission in November about the idea of the fluorescent clothing requirement.
It was proposed for big-game archers for the part of September when archery and muzzleloading seasons overlap.
Investigators say that Ronald J. Morosko of Pennsylvania shot bowhunter Gregory Gabrisch in the incident, according to an October Durango Herald story on the manslaughter and careless hunting charges that were filed in the case.
Chick said investigators believe the two men were inadvertently calling each other in, rather than animals, when the shooting occurred.
“The archery hunter was mistaken for game and fatally shot,” he told the commission.
Parks and Wildlife says that since 1996 in Colorado, there have been three incidents of muzzleloader hunters shooting at or near archery hunters mistaken for game during the overlapping seasons around the third week of September. Two of the incidents have been fatal.
However, bowhunters have told the commission they oppose the fluorescent-colored clothing requirement, and commissioners last week unanimously voted in favor of maintaining the status quo.
“I think if our constituents don’t want it, why would we change (the status quo)?” Commissioner Marie Haskett said at that meeting.
Joey Brown, representing the Colorado Bowhunters Association, told commissioners that 11,000 CBA members and members of the public who were surveyed by the group were overwhelmingly against the proposed requirement.
“We feel that this issue can be mitigated with an increased focus on hunter education,” he said. “... Education is going to be the only thing here, outside of separating the (muzzleloader and archery) seasons.”
Commissioner Dallas May said the proposed requirement was an unnecessary infringement on personal liberty, when it’s incumbent on hunters to know what they’re shooting at.
The commissioners unanimously voted to table the issue, and have the agency revisit the safety question as it undertakes its next five-year plan covering hunter regulations.
Addressing it by separating the muzzleloader and archery seasons could be difficult, however, agency staff noted in an October memo on the issue.
Both types of hunters rely on the mating season to call animals within range.
The challenge is providing archers with the monthlong season they have historically wanted during the rut, giving muzzleloaders two full weekends to hunt during the rut and also giving animals a resting period before rifle seasons, agency staff say.
While animals such as deer and elk are thought to be color-blind, it’s believed they can see varying shades of gray, and some bowhunters fear that having to wear solid panels of fluorescent-colored clothing will make it hard for them to get close enough to animals to get off a clean shot that hits them and kills them quickly and humanely.
Bowhunter Henry Ferguson told commissioners that wearing blaze orange won’t solve the safety issue, and education is important so hunters learn about target identification and how to interact with not just other hunters, but also nonhunting recreationists.
He said he’s had few interactions with muzzleloaders over his decades of bowhunting.
“Those that I’ve had have been nothing but positive,” he said.
Commissioners last week voted 6-5 to direct staff to include a suggestion in this year’s hunting brochure that bowhunters wear fluorescent-colored clothing during the overlapping season.
Brown said the bowhunters association also would be encouraging wearing such clothing.