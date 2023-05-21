Since before he can remember, Brett Bergman has had a front-row seat to the baseball tournament that’s part of his family’s legacy.

His grandfather, Bus, was the driving force behind securing what’s become the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in moving from Miami, Oklahoma, to Grand Junction in 1959. Brett’s father, Walt, once a batboy for Bus’ Mesa College baseball team, served on the tournament committee starting in the mid-1970s, eventually becoming the director of tournament play.