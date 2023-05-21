Since before he can remember, Brett Bergman has had a front-row seat to the baseball tournament that’s part of his family’s legacy.
His grandfather, Bus, was the driving force behind securing what’s become the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in moving from Miami, Oklahoma, to Grand Junction in 1959. Brett’s father, Walt, once a batboy for Bus’ Mesa College baseball team, served on the tournament committee starting in the mid-1970s, eventually becoming the director of tournament play.
Now it’s Brett’s turn.
“Two years ago, that championship night he came and handed me the book after the last game and said, ‘It’s yours to take over,’ ” Brett said of Walt handing his oldest son the notebook he’s kept for years that’s become the blueprint to the on-field operations.
The “Young Turks,” as so dubbed by former Chairman Sam Suplizio — Jamie Hamilton, Bergman, Bruce Hill, Steve Buller and Darren Starr — have been the backbone of the tournament committee the past 40 years. They’ve been bringing on the next generation of volunteers to take over, with Hamilton preparing Darren Coltrinari to one day succeed him as chairman, Bergman teaching Kyle Rush the ins and outs of tournament play, and now he and Rush working with Brett Bergman.
“I told Jamie (Hamilton, the tournament chairman) I’m slowing down. I didn’t officially retire,” Walt said. “I brought on Robert (Thomason), Kyle Rush, Jeff Hansen. Jamie goes, ‘You can’t (retire), I need the legacy part.’ I said ‘Well, I gave you my son.’ ”
That children of the Young Turks would someday help run the tournament that was their playground for a week every summer isn’t a surprise — their fathers always hoped that would be the case.
“What’s going to be nice as Brett puts his team together and when he’s out on the field like Walt was all those years, he’s going to remember the history, and remember the stories, the good ones and the bad ones, going into the future and get everybody to have a good time with him,” Hamilton said. “That’s pretty neat.”
Even when Brett and his younger brother Eric were living in Denver, they were back at the ballpark over Memorial Day weekend. Eric has also moved back to Grand Junction with his wife and their two young daughters and hopes to join the JUCO committee next year. It’s clear talking with Brett that he has a deep love for the tournament and its history, and the respect he has for the leadership team and other volunteers on the committee.
“We’d want to be here as much as we could. We’d work and be out here until late at night Monday night and drive and get home at like 1 in the morning and go to work Tuesday morning. We wanted to be here,” Brett said. “Everyone here, there’s no question that you’re giving up one of those holiday weekends that you (could be) spending with your family, but you’re doing it for the community. Like Darren (Coltrinari) said, the ‘why.’ For the baseball players and and carrying on that tradition.”
Brett, 37, moved back to Grand Junction from Denver about five years ago and is now the risk and benefits manager for Pitkin County, working remotely other than a weekly trip to Aspen. He and his wife, Bailie, have been married a year and a half, and one day, he hopes they’ll have children who grow up with his love of the tournament.
One of his first memories of JUCO centers around his family.
“I think it was when my younger brother, Eric, was born,” he said. “He was born during JUCO. Just being (at the ballpark) and meeting him for the first time between games.”
Brett was 3½ when Eric was born, and the Bergman boys formed friendships with the children of the men their father was working with on the committee. And like their fathers, they’re all still friends, reuniting every Memorial Day. They recall the mischief they got into and the perks that came with having their fathers run the show.
They were at the ballpark from sunup until the final out, and as they got older, they were put to work.
“I probably have the record for the most number of years doing that job,” Brett said of being a ball shagger. “Unofficially, sometime in elementary school. Until that point there were only high school baseball players that they had come out and do it. We just started coming out and wanting to be at every game and being on the field as much as we could, and that was the way to do it.”
Now one of his duties is to make sure the ball shaggers are lined up and know their roles.
Not only is Brett Bergman following in his father’s footsteps, he’s teamed up with Rush, who was his baseball coach at Grand Junction High School. He credits Rush with carrying on the tournament’s tradition and said it’s been cool to stay involved in baseball by working with his high school coach.
The tournament play committee does a little bit of everything, from hiring umpires, ordering game balls and the souvenir balls that are traded for home runs and foul balls, working with the ball shaggers, helping the grounds crew and settling any on-field questions or issues. And like his father has been, Brett is at the field for every pitch.
He’s has gone through his dad’s notebook and will add his own notes, although they might not be hand-written and slipped into protective plastic sleeves.
“I built a little app for our inner crew that has everything in there so we’re not lugging this around,” he said. “It’s got a lot of good stuff in it. There’s instructions here on how to turn the lights off, because they used to have to do it. Here’s how to lock up the stadium. The city used to be like, ‘Here you go (and hand over the keys).’ ”
Both Bergmans know Bus would be proud to see his family still involved with the tournament, and Walt hopes the next generation has as much fun as he and the Young Turks have.
“I hope the young guys all get together and bond and have traditions like we did,” he said. “Talking to Jamie, it was like being on a team. We wanted to make each other look good and be successful and be a winning team. I think they will.”
Brett said the group he’s working with is doing just that, and when he takes time to think back on all the hours he’s spent at the tournament, the memories aren’t of lugging water jugs and bags of clay so his dad could rebuild the pitcher’s mound, or sweeping out dugouts. He thinks of the friendships, what the tournament means to his family and the community and to the teams playing for a national championship.
One night keeps popping into his mind’s eye.
“I think probably one of my more favorite memories is just being on the field, probably in middle school, and just a super full crowd, and just a gorgeous night,” he said. “All the American flags, all the banners out and everything … it just felt like that was the center of the world.”