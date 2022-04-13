Taggart qualifies for HD55 race
Former Grand Junction mayor and current City Councilor Rick Taggart has qualified for the GOP primary ballot for House District 55, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday.
Taggart will face fellow Republican Trish Weber in the June primary to replace Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who is the sole candidate running for Senate District 7. That seat currently is held by Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, but he is term limited and cannot run again.
Weber received enough delegate votes at the Mesa County Republican Party Assembly last month to get onto the ballot.
Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, emerged as the sole Republican candidate for House District 54 at the district’s caucus assembly earlier this month, edging out Grand Junction resident Nina Anderson, who failed to get the needed 30% of delegates to qualify.
Take survey of master-plan goals
Mesa County is asking its residents to chime in on what they think should change in its long-range master plan.
The county is conducting an online survey of residents for what they think the county’s master plan should be for the next 10 years on such topics as transportation, growth, economic development, recreation, natural resources, commercial development or any other issue that may arise.
To take the survey, go to MesaCountySurvey.com.
Montrose funds Naturita plant
The Montrose County Board of Commissioners is donating $500,000 to the town of Naturita to help it renovate and improve its existing wastewater treatment plant.
The $7.8 million project is to update its treatment lagoon system and replace critical collection lines and manholes.
The town is also seeking grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Colorado’s Just Transition Office and from Congressionally Directed Spending, which recently was approved by Congress.
The Montrose County donation is from its allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan.
Historic Fund dispenses grants
Historical sites located in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties were among those that received part of $1.2 million in grants from History Colorado’s State Historical Fund.
The only local project to receive that money centers on sites in the two counties that are located on Bureau of Land Management land in the White River area, some of which are within the Canyon Pintado National Historic District.
The project is to update research on 15 previously recorded cites and an additional three others recently identified, but not yet explored. The sites are drilled to help reveal a particular area of human occupation in the northwest corner of Colorado during the so-called Formative Era, which is the last of several periods that traces the overall progression of a human society from stone tool users to hunters and gatherers to fully developed agricultural societies.