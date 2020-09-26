A Grand Junction man has been arrested in relation to an overnight stabbing.
Thomas Dean Brown, 52, faces an assault charge after he was arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's deputies Friday.
The incident is alleged to have occurred at 1:18 a.m. Friday when deputies responded to a report of a person bleeding in the 500 block of Placer Drive, according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
There they found a 54-year-old man with an injury to his neck who was transported to St. Mary’s hospital and has since been released.
Following an investigation Brown was located and arrested. When arrested, Brown was treated for injuries related to the early morning incident before being booked into jail. The investigation is ongoing.