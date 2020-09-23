10th West Nile case in Delta County
The Delta County Department of Health reported three additional human cases of West Nile Virus this week, bringing the county’s total to 10.
“West Nile virus can be a serious illness and residents should understand the health risks associated with this virus” said Delta County Environmental Health Director Ken Nordstrom.
West Nile cases can continue to occur through September, the time when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Colorado.
The Health Department urges the public to take precautions and take preventative measures against being bitten by mosquitoes and becoming infected with the virus. Anyone feeling sick is advised to contact your doctor immediately for diagnosis and treatment.
The following prevention tips are encouraged: drain standing water on property, avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquito activity is high, dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and screen windows and doors of your home to keep the mosquitoes out.
Mandatory furlough for state workers
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced mandatory furloughs of state workers due to pandemic-related budget cuts and warned Tuesday about a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks.
The number of days are based on an employee’s annual salary with exemptions for those necessary for the COVID-19 response, assisting Coloradans in finding jobs, and protecting public safety.