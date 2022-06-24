While some counties in the region saw slight decreases in their PILT payments from the federal government over last year, others saw a slight increase.
Overall, the six-county area saw only about $80,000 more than they received in so-called payments in lieu of taxes in 2021, which go to counties based on population levels and the amount of federal lands within their boundaries.
Mesa County received nearly $3.9 million this year, up from about $3.8 million in 2021.
Garfield and Montrose counties also saw slight increases over last year, to $3.47 million and $2.84 million, respectively.
Delta and Moffat counties, however, saw slight decreases, to $955,024 and $980,501, respectively.
Statewide, Colorado counties received about $1 million more than they did last year, for a total of about $44 million.
BLM seeks input on management plan
The public is invited to give feedback related to a portion of a management plan that would impact Bureau of Land Management lands locally.
BLM is asking for public input on the preparation of a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Grand Junction Field Office and Colorado River Valley Field Office Resource Management Plans.
The move is a response to a court decision on the Colorado River Valley plan and will consider an expanded range of alternatives for oil and gas management throughout the land managed by the two field offices.
This includes reanalyzing climate impacts to include post-production greenhouse gas emissions.
The public may submit comments regarding alternatives, scope, issues, or new information via the BLM ePlanning website go.usa.gov/xtrgf. Dates of upcoming virtual public meetings will be announced on the ePlanning website.
The next steps after scoping will include a draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, the final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, and a Record of Decision.