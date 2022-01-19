SLED DOG RACES

The 16th annual Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race will be held this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Racing will depart from the Mesa Top Trial parking area on Highway 65.  The race is the highest sled dog race in North America at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet.

Sled dog teams will compete in races 4, 6 or 8 miles in length. Teams use 4, 6 or 8 dogs and cross country skiers, will compete in skijoring and are pulled by 1 or 3 dogs.

Races start at about 8 a.m. with the final race finishing around 2 p.m.