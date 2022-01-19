Briefs SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 19, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print SLED DOG RACESThe 16th annual Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race will be held this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday.Racing will depart from the Mesa Top Trial parking area on Highway 65. The race is the highest sled dog race in North America at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet.Sled dog teams will compete in races 4, 6 or 8 miles in length. Teams use 4, 6 or 8 dogs and cross country skiers, will compete in skijoring and are pulled by 1 or 3 dogs.Races start at about 8 a.m. with the final race finishing around 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Race Sled Dog Sport Skiing Racing Mesa Top Trial Dog Team Skier Team Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 22° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/22° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:13 AM Sunset: 05:18:58 PM Humidity: 85% Wind: E @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Overcast. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 20° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/20° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:29:44 AM Sunset: 05:20:05 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Thu 5% 25° 38° Thu Thursday 38°/25° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:29:12 AM Sunset: 05:21:12 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Fri 24% 18° 37° Fri Friday 37°/18° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:28:39 AM Sunset: 05:22:20 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 17° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/17° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:28:03 AM Sunset: 05:23:28 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:25 AM Sunset: 05:24:36 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 20° 40° Mon Monday 40°/20° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:46 AM Sunset: 05:25:45 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business