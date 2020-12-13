The Chevron Corporation has donated $21,000 to the St. Mary’s Emergency Relief Fund, the hospital announced in a Dec. 8 news release.
The relief fund was established in April as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides financial assistance to patients and the hospital with COVID-19 expenses.
The money within the fund is used to help patients treated for COVID-19 pay for expenses such as recovery medication, insurance co-pays and at-home medical equipment. The money is also used in-house to pay for protective equipment for caregivers, and screening and testing supplies.
For example, the fund recently helped supply 40 respirator masks for CareFlight of the Rockies air trauma teams.
“This contribution will go a long way in providing vital resources to our frontline healthcare workers and ensure our facility continues to offer the best care possible through this unprecedented time,” Carmen Shipley, executive director, St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, said in the release.
n The Good Samaritan Clinic of Western Colorado, at 402 Grand Ave., has named Stephen Meyer as its new medical director.
Meyer is certified by the Board of Internal Medicine, a fellow of the American College of Physicians and carries the experience of working with the Veterans Administration and Indian Health Service. He is also a faculty member of the Physician Assistant Program at Colorado Mesa University.
Good Samaritan is a free clinic that opened in Jan. 2018 and serves uninsured patients.
n HopeWest’s Ferris Hospice Care Center Campus, at 3090 North 12th St., and the accompanying Spoons Bistro & Bakery are getting in the holiday spirit.
Staff and volunteers at the campus have decorated it to resemble Whoville from the classic Dr. Seuss story, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” At night, a lights display brightens the outdoors. The public is welcomed to see the lights throughout the month.
Spoons Bistro & Bakery will serve Grinch-themed family meal specials and treats. Check Spoons’ Facebook page for regular updates on the special, and call the restaurant at (970) 255-7237 to order.
n Meals on Wheels Mesa County is offering your family a chance to receive a letter from Santa Claus.
If you send $5 and fill out a short form, Meals on Wheels will write a personalized letter to your loved one. The letters will be delivered the week of Christmas if forms are received by Wednesday. In response to feelings of isolation from senior citizens, Meals on Wheels will only charge $8 for two letters. Meals on Wheels has also partnered with Grand Junction Mutual Aid to provide gifts and cards to clients.
For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsmesacounty.org.
