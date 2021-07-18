There’s good news for those looking for more chicken sandwich options or business ventures.
Chick N Max, a Wichita-based fast casual chain restaurant, announced plans to open up to 20 franchises over the next five years in Colorado — including Grand Junction, according to a news release.
The company is looking at 10-15 in the metro Denver area, three in Colorado Springs and one or two in Grand Junction. Each restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating for about 100 customers and employ 25-30 people, the release said.
“We’re constantly being asked, ‘When are you coming to our state?’” Chick N Max founder Max Sheets said in the release. “The demand is obviously everywhere, but we’re being very careful to grow strategically. Right now, we’re looking for qualified candidates across Colorado and a few other states. There’s no limit to how far we can take this.”
Total investment to open a Chick N Max location ranges from $450,000-$550,000, including a $35,000 franchise fee, the release said.
“We don’t want a lot of people,” Sheets said. “Just a few. We’re going to walk before we run. If we can open three to five stores, that’s great, but it’s a long-term commitment and partnership, and we want people that we want to work with, that want to work with us, so that we can all do this together.”
For franchise information, visit the “Franchise” tab on chicknmax.com.
n Laura Smith, vice president and treasury management officer for Vectra Bank Colorado, has been recognized as a Certified Treasury Professional.
CTP, issued by the The Association for Financial Professionals, is meant to recognize the most talented and knowledgeable people in the field. The requirements are periodically reviewed and, in addition to meeting said standards, certified professionals must complete a minimum of 36 hours of continuing professional education in the field every three years to remain certified.
Smith is based in Grand Junction and has been in the industry for more than a decade.
n The Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club is looking for vendors for its Oct. 2 Christmas Craft Show.
For information, call Judith Nason at 970-250-9128.
n Registration is open for the next round of The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA).
Sponsored by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, YEA teaches children in grades 6-12 how to start and run their own business over a monthslong program. It culminates in presentations to an investor panel, a trade show, and eligibility for a national scholarship opportunity.
Applications are due by Sept. 15.
For information, you can contact Darcy Weir at 970-263-2916 or darcy@gjchamber.org.
