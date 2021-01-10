The new outpatient medical director for Mind Springs Health, at 6916 Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs, brings years of experience to his new role.
Dr. Frank James has dedicated his career to work on mental health disorders and opioid addiction. He’ll provide psychiatric services to child and adolescent patients at West Springs Hospital, at 515 28¾ Road in Grand Junction.
Dr. James, an army veteran, has degrees from the University of Notre Dame and Southern Illinois University. He was a resident at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Maryland and also worked at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
Most recently, Dr. James was president of Behavioral Health Services Consulting.
He also serves on the board of directors of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
“Dr. James’ experience with substance use disorder treatment, specifically his expertise with opioid use disorder, is very impressive,” said Dr. William Elsass, chief medical officer for Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, in a news release.
“As the opioid crisis continues to prevail in small, rural communities throughout western Colorado, Dr. James will be an asset to our team, providing medically assisted treatment and ongoing therapy to patients with addiction.”
n Primary Care Partners, at 3150 N. 12th St., has welcomed a new family physician.
Dr. Seth Turner joins the Western Colorado Physicians Group family practice at 1120 Wellington Ave., Primary Care Partners announced in a news release.
Dr. Turner earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California-Santa Barbara and graduated from medical school at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Then, he practiced at two facilities in Tucson, Arizona, before completing his residency at St. Mary’s Family Medicine, at 2698 Patterson Road, No. 42. He graduated from there with an L. Edward Ellington Award for his work with underserved patients.
New patients are welcome and can call 970-241-6011 to set up an appointment.
n Grand Junction native Angelina Cox is ready to help local businesses as an independent agent with David Allen Capital.
The Michigan-based David Allen Capital aims to help small and medium-sized businesses with services such as business capital.
It also offers payment processing options and health care options.
“My goal is to inform small and medium-sized businesses that we are here to help by offering services that will assist them to be most profitable and grow their businesses,” Cox said. “Our services always offer a free quote with no obligation.”
Throughout January, Cox will also contribute 10% of net proceeds from business capital or equipment financing to a charity of the business owner’s choice, she said.
For information, Cox can be reached via phone at 970-644-1516 or at davidallencapital.com/102497117.