Community Hospital is receiving some recognition for its diabetes treatment.
The hospital, at 2351 G Road, earned a Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission (TJC), a nonprofit organization that accredits medical services around the globe.
In November, the commission used its standards to evaluate Community Hospital’s diabetes education program. The hospital was judged on areas such as the environment of care, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
“This prestigious accreditation illustrates the commitment of Community Hospital as a provider of evidence-based practice, best practice, and key standards in the care of diabetic patients,” Joseph Gerardi, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Community Hospital, said in a news release. “A great deal of work went into this very important designation, and we are extremely proud of our staff for their dedication to our patients to ensure we are providing the very best health care possible.”
n Grand Junction’s own Katie Powell has been elected to the Irrigation Association’s Board of Directors, the association announced in a news release.
Powell is the president of Munro Companies, an irrigation manufacturer at 955 Third Ave. She’s been involved with the industry since her early teens, the release said, and has worked with Munro since 2012.
It was around that time when she also got involved with the Irrigation Association, a trade group for the irrigation and landscape industries.
Powell also served on the committee that helped organize the Irrigation Association’s Smart Irrigation Month.
“The irrigation industry contributes to such valuable aspects of our world — irrigation grows the food that we eat; beautifies the parks, schools and other gathering spaces in our communities,” Powell said in the news release. “As part of the board, I look forward to participating in the education, innovation, recognition and public policy initiatives of the IA.”
n The Christi Reece Group (CRG), a real estate company at 128 N. Fifth St., Suite 1A, announced the recipients of its Circle Fund.
Every quarter, the organization donates 2% of its net profits to nonprofit groups as nominated by people through the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
For this round, Christi Reece Group donated $12,000 to scholarships for first-generation students at Colorado Mesa University.
Meanwhile, the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and Children with Hope each received $2,000.
“We are so excited to give away another $18,000 this quarter,” Team Leader Christi Reece said in a news release. “We continue to be humbled by the passion and support in this community. A huge thank you to our clients, who make this all possible.”
n
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.