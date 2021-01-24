Delta County Memorial Hospital, at 1501. E Third St., welcomes a new physician.
Dr. Ann Hedderman, who specializes in studying and treating blood diseases, was announced as the newest member of the hospital team.
Dr. Hedderman is from upstate New York. She has more than two decades of experience, a news release said. She comes to Delta from Indiana, where she practiced for years after attending medical school at the University of Iowa.
“I really like the idea of working with patients who come from more rural areas,” Dr. Hedderman said in the release. “When I was in Iowa, I got to work in a small hospital as one of my rotations, and I really liked that a lot. Just because someone lives in a small town doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to access quality health care.”
She is joining Dr. Dorinda Rouch on the hospital’s Grand Mesa Oncology and Infusion Center team. Both subscribe to similar patient-care philosophies. For Dr. Hedderman, that means understanding who her patients are and educating them on their ailments.
She’s excited to hit the ground running and start serving the community.
“For me, working in this field is an incredible privilege,” she said in the release. “To see what people can endure is sometimes mind blowing. My patients teach me about life and they inspire me. Throughout my career I have remained amazed at the people I meet because they’ve taught me so much through how they’ve dealt with their disease.”
Dr. Hedderman is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, you can call 970-399-2895 or visit deltahospital.org/grand-mesa-oncology-and-infusion.
n The tutoring center Essentials in Learning LLC, at 2591 Legacy Way, has expanded its team.
Josh and Dionne Guddat are joining Anna Goetz as co-owners of the center.
Essentials in Learning provides support for students from kindergarten through college. The center helps students with executive skills and specialized lessons.
Josh Guddat specializes in middle and high school students, Dionne Guddat focuses on K-5 students, and Goetz works with eighth-graders through college students.
For information, visit essentialsinlearning.com or call 970-210-9271.
n Grand Junction has been waiting on its own Dunkin’, formerly Dunkin’ Donuts, for awhile. It remains unclear if that wait has an end in sight.
There’s a job posting on the website Indeed for a “Management Team” position for Dunkin’ Donuts in Grand Junction.
Emma Burke, who spoke on behalf of Dunkin’ Brands, told The Daily Sentinel that a location opening isn’t in the cards despite the posting.
“There are currently no set plans for a new Dunkin’ in Grand Junction, CO,” Burke, who works for Alliance Marketing Partners, wrote in an email. “We understand the confusion with this listing, but at this moment, from a brand perspective, there are no updates on a restaurant opening.”
In the meantime, anyone in the Grand Junction area will have to drive about 60 miles to the Dunkin’ at 700 Taugenbaugh Boulevard in Rifle.
Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, you can drive about 61 miles to the Montrose location at 1803 S. Townsend Ave.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.