A 32-year-old woman found dead along Interstate 70 east of New Castle on Friday is believed to have fallen out of an eastbound RV.
The woman was found by state troopers just before 4 p.m. Friday, the Colorado State Patrol said. Initial investigation by State Patrol said the woman “came out of an RV” headed east, the release said. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not struck by any vehicle, the report said.
I-70 eastbound was closed for almost four hours for the investigation.