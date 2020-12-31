11-year-old charged in Montrose killing
A juvenile has reportedly been charged and arrested in the death of a Montrose County resident.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a female with a gunshot wound at a residence on Shavano Valley Road at 9 a.m. on Dec. 19. The woman, later identified as Karmen Keefauver, was transported to Montrose Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
In the course of the investigation and during interviews, it was determined that her death was a homicide and an 11-year-old was involved, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The juvenile suspect has reportedly been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being housed at the Grand Mesa Youth Service.
Police arrest man in kidnapping
The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested one suspect involved in the kidnapping and assault of an adult female in the early morning hours of December 29.
Brian Burstein, 51, is accused of second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree assault among other charges.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Bookcliff Avenue on a report of an assault. An adult female, with apparent injuries, was reportedly found outside a residence in the area. The adult female reported she had been kidnapped and assaulted by known persons and was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the GJPD press release.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers immediately set up a perimeter around the residence and diverted all traffic on Bookcliff Avenue, shutting down in both directions between 11th and 12th streets. Law enforcement reportedly made several attempts to contact one of the suspects involved, who had allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence. After several hours of unsuccessful contact, the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team made entrance into the residence and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, the GJPD reports.
Burstein was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.
Area law enforcement are reportedly still actively searching for two additional suspects. This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no outstanding danger to the public.
Seniors warned of ramped-up fraud
Mesa County RSVP’s Senior Health Insurance Assistance Project urges Medicare beneficiaries to protect themselves during this vulnerable time of year.
“Unfortunately, fraud schemes ramp up this time of year,” a news release said.
Take these measures to protect yourself from Medicare fraud and other scams.
■ Check Medicare mailings against your own calendar of health service.
■ Don’t give your Medicare number or any other personal information over the telephone, email or internet connection without first verifying the legitimacy of the person or organization with whom you’re in contact.
■ If something doesn’t seem right — say so.
■ If you believe you’ve been the target of Medicare fraud, call the Mesa County RSVP SHIP office at 243-9839 and press option 1. Spanish-language services are available.