Academy Mortgage of Western Colorado's support for the Salvation Army will continue this year as its staff kicks off the annual Toys for Tacos event.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9 starting at 11 a.m. on the north side of Sherwood Park, Academy Mortgage employees will be collecting new toys in exchange for a free taco from Tacos Del Centenario.
With the additional need for donations they hope to collect as many toys as they can to make sure every kid in the Grand Valley has something special for Christmas.
OLDER DRIVER SAFETY AWARENESS WEEK
The Colorado Department of Transportation will be observing Older Driver Safety Awareness Week through Friday this week. In 2019 there were 122 drivers over 65 years old involved in fatal crashes, CDOT reports.
Research suggests that older adults can expect to outlive their ability to drive safely by seven to 10 years, and older drivers are more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a crash.
Adjusting the car to the drive is reportedly a great way to improve older driver safety. Adjusting the seat belt and mirrors, tilting the steering wheel, ensuring a clear line of sight above the wheel and dash and easy operation of vehicle controls including turn signals, headlights, emergency flashers, windshield wipes are all way this can be achieved.
In Western Colorado, a good resource is olderwiser.org for information on public transit discounts, CDOT reports .
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the number of Americans ages 65 and older increased by 32% from 2009 to 2018, and crash fatalities in this age group increased by 30%.
THANKSGIVING DUI ENFORCEMENT NETS 327
From Nov. 20-30, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local statewide agencies united for the Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period. During the increased patrols, 103 agencies arrested 327 impaired drivers on Colorado roadways. During the same period last year, 99 agencies made 430 arrests.
The average BAC level of 2019 DUI offenders in Colorado was .165, more than double the DUI limit (.08).
"Appreciating the dangers of drinking and driving is not rocket science. Nevertheless, too many people continue to operate their vehicles while intoxicated or high," Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol, said in the press release. "We hope the message is sobering for each impaired driver removed from the roads this past enforcement period. You never have to drive impaired, there are options."
During the Thanksgiving long weekend, there were three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths, CDOT reports.