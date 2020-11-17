Ranger District plans to
conduct pile burning
Fire management officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley and Paonia Ranger Districts announced plans to burn slash piles over the next few months. Most of the pile burns will occur in November through December, pending favorable weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
At the Grand Mesa Resort and at the Grand Mesa locations, 80 hand piles and 10 hand piles will be burned, respectively. At Lands End Road, an additional 10 hand piles will be burned.
The safety of firefighters and the public are considered when planning prescribed fires. Fire managers have obtained smoke permits from the state, according to the press release.
For information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, visit www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Slash piles were built to remove debris and vegetation (fuels) to help reduce the risk of larger wildfires. The piles are burned when other means of disposal are not feasible. The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas.
CBI recognizes agencies in Grand Junction
Former Grand Junction Police Chief and current Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper returned to Grand Junction recently to recognize several employees at his former agency for their work with CBI.
In July, CBI conducted a complex crime investigation in Montrose. With limited personnel and equipment, officials requested assistance from the Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department, according to the press release.
Deputy Chief Chris Angermuller immediately offered resources and responded with the Fire Station 3 Hazardous Materials Response Team. Angermuller, Capt. Gareth Parks, engineer Matt Martens, firefighter/paramedic Ronald Bond, and firefighters Kenyon Hendricks and Thomas Giuliano were all recognized for their contribution to the investigation.
Campaign will target
human trafficking
The state of Colorado has scheduled a remote news conference at 10 a.m. today to increase awareness about the many forms of human trafficking and to promote a statewide culture that doesn’t tolerate it.
“Until Colorado residents become aware of all aspects of human trafficking, this human injustice will continue,” said Maria Trujillo, program manager and spokesperson for the Colorado Human Trafficking Council, in a press release.
The campaign depicts a range of labor trafficking and victim profiles and experiences representative of Colorado human trafficking, and many of its forms in any community.
A simple definition is the severe exploitation of another person through force, fraud, or coercion for some type of labor, including commercial sex.
If you suspect human trafficking is happening to you, or someone you know or have seen, get help, call anonymously 24/7 to 866-455-5075 or text 720-999-9724.