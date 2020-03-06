The Colorado Department of Transportation has scheduled meetings and other events to provide motorists and recreationists with details about the impacts of a $15.7 million construction project on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon this year.
The work includes placing a polyester concrete overlay on 6.2 miles of roadway to improve its durability, replacing bridge joints, and other work including make rest area curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project is underway and runs through October. Traffic impacts will vary, involving delays, lane closures, reduced speed limits and, early in the project, the shift of westbound traffic onto one lane of the eastbound driving deck.
Casual, drop-in informational events are scheduled as follows:
n Monday, 8 to 10 a.m., a Gypsum “coffee talk,” Tu Casa Coffee Shop, 106 Oak Ridge Court, Gypsum.
n Wednesday, 8 to 10 a.m., a Glenwood Springs “coffee talk,” Bluebird Café, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs.
n Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., a Glenwood Springs “chips and chat,” Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, 402 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs.
On March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, a meeting specifically for Colorado River commercial and recreational users and Glenwood Canyon recreational trail users will be held at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs.
Also, a conference call will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for residents of the No Name residential area in Glenwood Canyon. All are welcome to participate by dialing 425-436-6260 and using access code 230 0335. During the call, participants can view visuals and ask questions at https://hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/2300335.
People also can sign up for email updates on the project by contacting the information team at GlenwoodCanyon2020@gmail.com or calling or texting 970-618-5379. Further information on the project is at codot.gov/projects/GlenwoodCanyon2020.
City Council member hosts coffee event
Grand Junction City Councilmember Chuck McDaniel will host a coffee and conversation event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Copeka Coffee 1012 N. Fifth St.
“Councilmember McDaniel will be available to hear from residents and to engage in meaningful conversation about city matters,” a news release said.
Go to facebook.com/events/202579511101825 for information and to RSVP to the event.
Grand Valley weather seminar set
The public is invited to attend a one-hour talk on the “Weather Trends of the Grand Valley,” presented by National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Charnick at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Saddlehorn Visitor Center at Colorado National Monument.
“The Grand Valley of western Colorado offers some very unique weather forecasting challenges. From active winter weather, downslope and upslope wind flow, drought, monsoon thunderstorms and strong inversions, the challenges of forecasting weather in the Grand Valley are certainly more than what meets the eye,” a news release said.
Charnick will detail the “meteorology of the valley and the weather events that characterize the semi-arid climate of the Western Slope.”
The program is free. There is an entrance fee of $25 per vehicle to Colorado National Monument or use your annual pass. Register for the event by calling 858-3617 ext 360.
Men’s resiliency summit set for Saturday
Men of Mesa County will come together to learn and share ways to increase wellness during the “Men of Mesa County — Resilience Strategies 2020” event happening from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Saccomanno Education Center, 2635 N. Seventh Street, on the fifth floor.
The “no-cost, by-men-for-men event is a collaborative effort between Postvention Alliance, St. Mary’s SLC Health, and NAMI Western Slope,” according to the registration website.
The sessions will be moderated by Chaplain J. Scott Hogue and licensed acupuncturist Jeffrey Turre.
“Over the past 10 years, Mesa County has lost 460 men to intentional self-harm. The workshop is designed to educate, spark conversation, and build connections within our community. We need to learn to attend to our health — not just physical, but mind and spirit as well.”
“We believe that men have a unique opportunity to learn and share well-being skills with other men, especially those who care for the suffering among us. It is also a great opportunity for mentors to bring those they help for a short morning of learning and connection,” the website says.
There will be door prizes and food, conversation and fellowship, connection and resources.
Register at eventbrite.com or walk-in registration starts at 8:30 a.m.