Woman killed in bike crash identified
Grand Junction resident Julie Fredlund, 58, has been identified as the woman who died in a bicycle crash at Colorado National Monument last week.
The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident by Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn. She was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. National Park Service rangers are overseeing the investigation.
State to begin work on accessibility projects
Work will begin on Oct. 5 in several Mesa County communities to bring existing curb ramps into compliance with Public Rights of Way Accessibility Guidelines, The Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
In Collbran, a 0.3 mile portion of Colorado Highway 330, approximately a half a mile north of the Cedar Crest Cemetery, will be worked on. In Palisade, work will be between MP 42.45 and MP 43.46 on U.S. Highway 6 near Palisade Soccer Field, and in Clifton work will begin on E 1/2 Road, Colorado Highway 141 and I70-B on Oct. 12.
The work will include improving curb ramps, sections of adjacent sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Affected intersections in Mesa County:
Along CO 330 (High Street) in Collbran
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
The National Park Service found toxic algae in a section of the Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County. The presence of cyanotoxins, a type of toxin produced by algae blooms that can be harmful to humans and animals, revealed concentrations that exceed safe exposure levels.
The National Park Service has closed areas in the Iola Basin, the section where the cyanotoxins were found, to full body contact. Visitors are asked to use caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to reservoir water if fishing, boating, or recreating. Other areas of Blue Mesa Reservoir may also contain these toxins.
Harmful algae, also known as blue-green algae, is common and natural to our waters and found throughout Colorado, according to a NPS press release. The algae can multiply rapidly to form blooms and scums, particularly in areas of shallow, warm water.
New vehicle to help transport veterans
Western Colorado veterans received a new vehicle last week to help get them to and from their medical appointment at no cost.
The 2020 Ford Explorer, donated from the Disabled American Veterans in Lakewood to VA Western Colorado Health Care System, will be used to aid veterans in need. Now the Western Colorado VA is looking for volunteers to get behind the wheel.
“COVID-19 has created new challenges for our nation’s heroes. Not all medical appointments can be handled through telehealth,” DAV National Voluntary Services Director John Kleindienst said in the press release. “Many veterans are unable to drive and would not be able to get to their medical appointments without this essential service. DAV needs patriotic volunteer drivers to help veterans get the care they’ve earned. We’ve changed our operating procedures to make the experience safe for our drivers and the veterans they serve.”
Since the Transportation Network’s inception in 1987, DAV, has donated more than 3,600 vehicles to VA medical centers across the country. Thanks to these donated vehicles and the program’s volunteer drivers, DAV provided more than 615,000 rides in 2019, while logging more than 20 million miles, the press release says.
To become a volunteer driver, contact the Western Colorado VA Medical Center Voluntary Services Office or visit www.dav.org/volunteer.