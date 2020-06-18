CDOT uses drone for data
The Colorado Department of Transportation flew a drone, or an unmanned aerial system, above North Avenue on Wednesday about 10 a.m. in a test flight in order to collect survey data in Grand Junction more efficiently.
Before a construction project, CDOT officials collect data on accurate traffic counts, road measurements and other important data, to make sure a new road or improvements are designed correctly for a location. Typically, CDOT employees or contractors visit the site of a upcoming projects and collect that information in person, with traditional survey equipment, the press release said. To improve accuracy and worker safety, CDOT tested using a drone and imaging equipment to collect the survey data.
CDOT will be collecting the data from Wednesday’s drone flight in the coming weeks.
A bear rescued from a fire burning 30 miles west of Durango is expected to make a full recovery, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The bear is currently rehabilitating at a CPW facility in Del Norte.
“We always hate to see injured animals, but we’re pleased we were able to rescue this bear so we can nurse it back to health and return it to the wild,” said Matt Thorpe, area wildlife manager in Durango.
The bear’s feet were badly burned during the East Canyon fire and wildlife officials were able to transport it for treatment after tranquilizers were administered.
Firefighters reportedly first spotted the bear as it walked across a meadow near the fire and when wildlife officials approached, it did not move.
“You could tell it was really hurting,” wildlife officer Steve McClung said in the press release.
The bear, a male yearling, meaning it was born during the winter and is now living on its own, was placed in a trap and transported for rehabilitation.
“Across the road from where we found it the area was burned heavily,” McClung said in the press release. “There were little spot fires and some stumps burning. We can’t say exactly what happened, but it probably got caught and had to move across some hot spots.”
Michael Sirochman, veterinary manager at Frisco Creek, added that the animal’s paws were burned, but they are expected to recover.
“The prognosis is good and the underlying tissue is healthy,” Sirochman said. “We cut off the burned tissue that was sloughing off and we put on bandages.”
The bear reportedly weighed 43 pounds and was quite thin, but that’s not unusual for yearlings at this time of year. It is expected to be released in about eight weeks and will be kept in a cage with concrete floors to assure the wounds stay clean, the press release said.
Bears that are taken in for rehabilitation are usually released near the same area where they were found, according to CPW.
Body recovered in desert
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deceased 47-year-old man discovered in the desert off of 27 1/4 Road.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn reported that the man died of complications related to alcohol and that there was nothing suspicious or concerning relating to his death.
Bicyclist hit on Seventh Street
A 68-year old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of 7th Street and Orchard Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
When Grand Junction Police Department officers arrived the man was on the sidewalk with an injury to his head and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson with the GJPD said the cause and manner of the accident are being investigated but officers are still determining if there was a collision between the car and bike, or if the man was able to swerve out of the way at the last minute.
Explosion was AC malfunction
SALT LAKE CITY — An explosion that went off under the car of a candidate for the Utah House of Representatives was caused by a vehicular malfunction and not an explosive device, police said.
Democrat Robert Burch told police the small explosion happened as the car was backed out of his family’s driveway in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City earlier this month.
Burch told police he may have been targeted because of his run for a seat in Utah House District 30. Burch, who is African-American, said he didn’t think he was being targeted because of his race, according to the police report.