Community Hospital, 2351 G Road near Canyon View Park, has announced a new chief compliance officer.
Landon Brown will begin Oct. 26, the hospital announced in a Tuesday news release.
He recently served a similar role at Abrazo Community Health Network/Tenet Health in Phoenix, the release said. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and graduated from the Mississippi School of Law. In his role, he will conduct compliance audits and ensure that the hospital is in line with federal regulations.
“I am very excited to join Community Hospital,” Brown said. “I wanted to be part of a non-profit hospital that focuses on excellence, quality, and doing the right thing all the time. The opportunity to join a health care organization in a smaller town such as Grand Junction gives more meaning to the work we do as compliance officers.”
Colorado Mesa waives application fee
For a short time, applying to Colorado Mesa University is going to be a lot easier for those strapped for cash.
You can apply to CMU for free from now until Oct. 25, through the school’s website. Any fees will be waived if someone submits their application at any point until the deadline.
The statewide free application day was on Oct. 13.
Denver to Munich flight resumes
By the end of the week, Denver International Airport will be connected nonstop with Europe once again, as service from Munich, Germany, will resume on Lufthansa. The last flight between Denver and Europe operated on March 16
“The resumption of service to Germany on both United and Lufthansa marks a significant milestone in our continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” DIA CEO Kim Day said in the press release. “These flights will provide access for local passengers and travelers who need to connect through our large hub network.”