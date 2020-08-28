Motorcycle crash victim identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified 18-year-old Alexander Cochran as the victim in Wednesday morning’s motorcycle wreck.
The Fruita resident was involved in a crash at the intersection of Independent Avenue and U.S. Highway 6&50.
The crash occurred at around 6 a.m., according to the Grand Junction Police Department. Cochran was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said he was pronounced dead on scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.
Toxicology is pending at this time. The Grand Junction Police Department will be overseeing the investigation.
Pine Gulch Fire largest in state history
The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now the largest in the history of the state, according to management team numbers.
By Thursday morning’s report the fire had only grown 38 acres, putting it just under 136,000 acres, but Thursday evening data from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group clocked the fire at 139,006 acres. That places it above the 2002 Hayman Fire, which burned 138,114 acres.
The Pine Gulch Fire is listed at 77% containment. The blaze started July 31 and is believed to have been caused by lightning.
Lunch Loop trail head work continues
Work is continuing at the Lunch Loop trail head parking lot with a new trailer parking area completed.
Widening of Monument Road and concrete work near the bathrooms were also recently completed. Asphalt near the restrooms is scheduled to be complete the week of Aug. 31. Landscaping will take place in September.
Since the Monument Connector Trail, which connects the Lunch Loops with the Riverfront Trail, came in under budget by around $350,000 the city is utilizing those savings to help pay for the improvements. That money came from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant. The city contributed $150,000 to widen Monument Road.
This project also includes adding a left turn lane off of Monument Road for southbound traffic to access the new trailer parking.