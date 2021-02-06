Deer follows woman into her home and attacks her, CPW reports
A 77-year-old woman was attacked by a deer in her home in Woodland Park this week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe the deer was being illegally fed by neighbors and had lost its natural fear of humans. The woman reportedly suffered scratches, cuts and bruises to her back.
She was bringing in groceries from her car on Tuesday when the mature doe followed her in through her front door and began eating food in her kitchen, the victim told CPW.
She turned around to find herself face-to-face with the deer and she tried to get it back outside by throwing objects at the deer’s hooves. When she turned around, the deer reportedly reared up and began thrashing at her.
The woman said she was able to shove the deer out the door but it ran back inside before she could get the door closed. She then used a mop to push the deer back outside and closed the door, according to CPW.
The victim reported that the deer would return in the morning because neighbors fed it.
On Wednesday morning, when CPW officers returned to her home for the investigation, the deer was in the victim’s yard and was euthanized.
CPW officers identified the deer based on its unique markings.
The deer’s body was sent to a CPW lab for a necropsy. The incident remains under investigation.
“This is another dangerous example of what happens when people feed wildlife,” Cody Wigner, CPW assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, said in the press release. “They become habituated to people, lose their fear and become aggressive and dangerous.
“This deer showed no fear of the woman and was quite comfortable entering her home. And when our officer responded to the scene, it approached within a few feet. This tells me the deer was far too comfortable around people. Dangerously comfortable. It viewed humans as a source of getting food.”
Human conflict with wildlife is increasing throughout Colorado and especially in Front Range communities where human populations are expanding. There were two deer attacks in the Pikes Peak region in 2020 and another in 2017, according to CPW.
Wigner fears similar conflicts will continue until people take seriously state laws forbidding the feeding of wildlife.
“This is why it is illegal to feed deer and why we urge people to make them feel uncomfortable in neighborhoods.” Wigner said. “The issue is far more serious than ruined landscaping or even the car wrecks deer cause on a daily basis on our roads. We had a woman in Black Forest attacked in November and a young boy attacked in Colorado Springs in June. And we had a 72-year-old woman attacked and seriously injured in Black Forest in 2017. All three of them, and this lady in Woodland Park, are lucky the results weren’t much worse.”
Denver Man indicted for aiming laser pointer at police helicopter
Logan Scott Debyle of Denver was indicted this week for aiming a laser pointer at a Denver Police Department helicopter on Nov. 4.
Debyle allegedly used a green laser pointer to illuminate the cockpit of a DPD helicopter during civil unrest the evening of Nov. 4. The flight crew of Air 1 viewed two men associated with the laser and they were reportedly detained by DPD police officers.
“We are proceeding with this and other matters to ensure that laws are enforced both here in Denver, as well as at the United States Capitol,” United States Attorney Jason Dunn said in the press release. “Peaceful protests will be protected, but lawless rule breaking will not be tolerated.”
Debyle faces a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.
This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Denver Field Office and the Denver Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David Tonini is handling the prosecution on behalf of the United States.
Giant boulder delays traffic on road
Colorado Department of Transportation crews have been working throughout the day to drill holes into a 200-ton rock that fell onto Colorado Highway 145 between Dolores and Rico.
The boulder was reportedly too large to be moved by heavy equipment and holes were drilled and will be filled with an explosive in order to blast the rock into rubble that can be hauled away and removed.
CDOT hoped to complete the work by the end of the day on Friday but work may resume today.