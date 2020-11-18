Claudio Quezada, 34, of Montrose was arrested at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in Delta for drug possession.
A Delta Police Department Officer pulled him over for a dark tinted window. A K9 Officer was quickly called in to assist.
The K9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which lead to the seizure of 31.3 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun, the Delta PD reports.
Quezada is being held at the Delta County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Body parts found
Colorado law enforcement agencies are investigating human remains located in Conejos County in the San Luis Valley.
The remains were reportedly located on two separate Conejos County properties. They have been recovered and are currently being analyzed as part of the identification process.
The sites are in close proximity to one another near the town of Las Sauces.
in Conejos County. The property owners are not currently living at these properties, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports.
Law enforcement agencies assisting the investigation include Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, the Alamosa Police Department and the Monte Vista Police Department.