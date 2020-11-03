Motor vehicle offices are closed today
All motor vehicle offices across Mesa County are closed today as their employees are needed elsewhere. Motor vehicle employees will instead be assisting with the 2020 Presidential Election.
Renewal kiosks are available at the Mesa County Central Services building at 220 S. Spruce St. and at City Market on 32 Road in Clifton.
Motor vehicle offices will resume normal operation Wednesday. The Motor Vehicle Division can be reached at 970-244-1664.
Child abuse prevention to be addressed
Mesa County community leaders will be hosting a press conference on child abuse prevention at 10 a.m. Thursday at the old County Courthouse.
They will share results of a recent child welfare roundtable, where 45 professionals representing 19 organizations involved in child protection came together to identify trends and issues and develop a plan for improving the system responsible for protecting kids, according to the press release.
“We are excited to share with the community the work that’s been happening to protect kids, and how people can help,” said Stacey Mascarenas, co-chair of the initiative.
Need help with heating bills? Apply now
Low Income Energy Program, or LEAP, applications for 2020-2021 are now available for Mesa County residents and will be accepted through April 30. LEAP helps individuals and families with winter heating costs, according to the press release. LEAP is not intended to pay the entire cost of home heating.
Community members are encouraged to apply online from any device at www.colorado.gov/PEAK or by phone at 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).
Paper applications are also available at the Mesa County Department of Human Services, 510 29½ Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504 or by calling 970-241-8480.
Residents applying for LEAP benefits must meet eligibility requirements and income guidelines.
The application period runs from Nov. 1 through April 30. If applicants are financially eligible, the payment will be sent directly to the provider and will show as a credit on the applicants’ heat bill. LEAP benefits are the same regardless of when the application is processed.
For information, call Heat Help at 1-866-HEAT-HELP or 1-866-432-8435. You can also visit the Colorado LEAP website at https://www.colorado.gov/cdhs/LEAP.
Crisis line available in times of need
During trying or stressful times, National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Slope is reminding people that there’s a resource in Mesa County they can turn to in times of need.
It is the Colorado Crisis Services toll-free phone number. Callers have the choice of talking to a crisis counselor or a peer support person. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Call 1-844-493-8255, or text TALK to 38255.
The Western Slope office is open 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday; 970-812-0010.
Mount Garfield culvert study begins
The Colorado Department of Transportation invites residents and visitors to participate in virtual public engagement for the Mount Garfield Culvert Study. The study presents options for safely replacing a culvert next to the popular trail head near the communities of Grand Junction, Clifton and Palisade. The culvert is in need of repair and is located under Interstate 70. Community members, stakeholders, recreationalists, motorists, and others are invited to view study results and submit feedback, according to a press release.
Residents can watch a recorded presentation about the project and submit comments until Nov. 20. Visit https://codot.gov/projects/.