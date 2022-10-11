Western Colorado Alliance (WCA) Just Housing is putting on an open house tonight at the Mesa County Central Library from 6-7:15 p.m. The event is being held to review upcoming ballot issues and give local residents a chance to speak about their housing access and affordability challenges.
“Join Just Housing to hear stories from your neighbor's experiences with housing, learn about the upcoming housing ballot initiatives (both local and statewide), connect with other groups working on housing, and learn how to take action," said WCA Regional Organizer Nick Allan. "Just Housing believes that everyone has a right to personal shelter. We commit to shelter being affordable, sustainable, equitable, and safe. Join us to get engaged in this crucial cause.”
MEDIAN IMPROVEMENT WORK
Median improvement work replacing dead trees is scheduled to take place Wednesday and Friday on Riverside Parkway between 25 Road and West Avenue, according to the city of Grand Junction.
Lane closures will start after the morning rush and end before the evening rush, according to a press release, and one lane will be open each way with intermittent stoppages possible. Business access will remain open.
Most of the trees being replaced are ash trees being damages by pests, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.