Colorado National Monument this Saturday is hosting Archaeology Day, with family friendly activities planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center on Rim Rock Drive, four miles from the Fruita entrance station.
National Park Service staff and volunteers, in honor or International Archaeology Day, will help children of all ages celebrate the human history of the Colorado National Monument, which goes back 13,000 years through creating pictographs, learning how to survey artifacts, throwing an atlatl (or spear-thrower) and earning a National Park Service Junior Ranger badge.
Entrance to the Colorado National Monument is $25, with all America The Beautiful passes, including the Fourth Grade Pass, allowing for free entrance.
Hitman case ensnares Coloradan
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder for hire conspiracy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to a new charge.
Jerry Banks of Fort Garland appeared by video conference Tuesday in Vermont U.S. District Court where he entered the plea to a new indictment charging him with murder for hire that led to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont, and a charge of kidnapping. Banks had previously entered a not guilty plea to a kidnapping charge.
Prosecutors say Banks was part of a conspiracy that began when Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with another one of the conspirators, Serhat Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, who is also facing a murder for hire charge in the case.