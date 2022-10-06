The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that the east side and middle sections of the grass off-leash dog park at Las Colonias will close for the season on Monday, Oct. 10, and reopen in June 2023.
The two dog parks on the west side will remain open, with one section for older and small dogs and the other section for large and active dogs.
Each year, the city’s dog parks undergo a rotation of opening and closing to keep the grass and soil healthy for the following year. The city said in its statement that, without this maintenance, the turf at the parks would die and the area would become dusty and, following rainfall, muddy. This maintenance aims to maintain the health, quality and longevity of the grass, which has difficulty recovering from usage when the grass is dormant in the fall, winter and early spring.
In addition to the two dog parks on the west side at Las Colonias, the city also encourages dog owners to take their furry friends to the Canyon View Dog Park, which has the space to accommodate an influx of people and pets.
City cited for work on riverfront
The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that it has been recognized by the Colorado chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) with an Innovative and Collaborations merit award for the Riverfront at Dos Rios development that has transformed the riverfront area over the past three decades.
The award was presented at the 2022 Colorado APA Conference awards ceremony in Vail.
The award highlights planning initiatives that have “created extraordinary partnerships and collaborations between special interest groups, health organizations, school districts, funding partners or nonprofit organizations.”
DENVER —The state’s website, Colorado.gov, portal homepage has been taken offline due to a cyberattack.
Officials say anonymous foreign actors have hacked Colorado.gov. The widespread attack included other state websites across the country.
The Governor’s Office of Information Technology said in a statement that they are working to restore the state’s home page, but they did not give a timeline.
2 firefighters killed in crash
DALHART, Texas — The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a tractor-trailer rig slammed head-on into their department sport utility vehicle, officials said Tuesday.
The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 54 northeast of Dalhart, about 70 miles northwest of Amarillo, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department SUV was returning to the station from a call when the tractor-trailer traveling the opposite direction attempted a pass on the two-lane road and slammed into the SUV, killing Fire Chief Curtis Brown, 51, and Firefighter Brendan Torres, 19, DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said.
The truck driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Barkley said.