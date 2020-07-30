Police report spate of graffiti
Grand Junction has seen increased incidents of vandalism with reports of graffiti and property destruction across the city.
On Tuesday, graffiti was found by a concerned citizen at the Eagle Rim Skate Park, a press release from the city states. City crews removed and cleaned up the site this week and the incident is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.
Other recent incidents of vandalism include:
On Friday, July 24, a memorial tree was destroyed near the entrance to the Lincoln Park Pool
A restroom was vandalized at Canyon View Park over the weekend on July 17
The Save a Life program at the River Park at Las Colonias has been vandalized twice in the past month
Several trees were destroyed with an ax at West Lake Park.
Rangers lift fire restrictions
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will transition out of current fire restrictions beginning Thursday.
The area went into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on July 10.
The decision to lift the restrictions was based on specific conditions such as fuel moisture measurements in vegetation, predicted weather and the amount of current fire activity on the forest.
For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope visit: http://www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com/.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were also lifted for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area as well as in Montrose County starting Thursday.
Still only 1 Mesa County death
Although the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment numbers show two deaths among COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, Mesa County Public Health confirmed Wednesday that there was still only one death due to COVID-19 that they were looking at.
The difference in the numbers has to do with the difference in the data sets.
The numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 and deaths among people with COVID-19 are reported from different systems and should not be added together to determine a total death count, according to the CDPHE. A spokesperson with Mesa County Public Health said the deaths due to COVID-19 is the data set they are most interested in, which remains at one for Mesa County.
“It’s the one we are most interested in because it can be attributed to the virus,” she said.
The number of deaths among people with COVID-19 represents the total number of deaths among people with the virus, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.
Virus in Delta Sheriff’s Office
Four Delta County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Delta County public health announced the outbreak in a release Wednesday night. An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases in the same location, the release said.
“By the time an outbreak is identified, infection prevention actions have already been taken to contain further spread and we don’t consider this office at any higher risk compared to others,” the release said. Delta County has had 100 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s latest figures.