Pet reportedly dies in Junction apartment fire
One cat reportedly died Tuesday in a fire in an apartment on the 200 block of Belford Avenue.
The initial call came at 7:55 p.m. from someone who could see a glow coming from inside the apartment. The reporting party said they heard the sound of breaking glass from inside the apartment and that the fire appeared to be dying down as the Grand Junction Fire Department was heading out to respond to the call.
GJFD arrived at 8:01 p.m. and only smoke was visible. Crews reported that the interior was heavily damaged and the fire was mostly self-extinguished. They reportedly entered the apartment and cooled the remaining fire to prevent rekindling, and searched for any fire hiding in the walls or ceiling. The doors to the apartment remained closed and prevented flames from spreading beyond the interior. The fire was completely extinguished by 8:09 p.m. There are no known injuries and the origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
Storage facility break-in under investigation
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is looking or any information relating to three suspects that broke into the RV Storage Facility at 2525 West Pinyon Ave.on Nov. 11. They reportedly caused an extensive amount of damage to locks, doors and windows in camp trailers, utility trailers and RV’s located on the premises. They also stole several high-dollar items such as a generator, distribution hitches and TVs. Surveillance footage captured three suspects entering the facility and they can be seen grabbing the cameras and tearing them down. The total loss and damages are estimated to be anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000.
The Grand Junction Police Department continues to review surveillance footage and additional photos. Anyone with information regarding this incident or may know who was involved, please make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP or www.241STOP.com.