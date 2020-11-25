A Delta police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on at 9:30 p.m. on Monday when the vehicle reportedly attempted to flee, the Delta Police Department reported.
The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Thomas Morfin allegedly attempted to run away before he was apprehended. Morfin was found with 1.2 grams of heroin and 9.3 grams of methamphetamine and charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, vehicular eluding among other charges.
Red Kettle drive has profound need
The Rotary Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Kiwanis are teaming up once again to raise funds for the Salvation Army.
Members of the two groups ring bells throughout the valley in a friendly competition to fill Salvation Army kettles. In past years, the combined effort of these clubs has brought in as much as $65,000 to $70,000 to the Salvation Army coffers.
Salvation Army Capt. Joe West commented on the significance of this annual contest, saying, “The Annual Kiwanis vs. Rotary bell ringing is the most impactful fundraising day of the entire year,” West said in the press release. “Donations from this competition help us serve our community all year long.”
Anyone can drop a donation in support of the two service organizations on Dec. 5 at locations throughout the Grand Valley. Rotary kettles will be going from 10 a.m. to noon, with Kiwanians taking over and ringing from noon to 2 p.m.
“This year, we are particularly in dire need because of the effects of COVID,” West said in the press release. “We lost $140k of Thrift Store income while we were closed down, our pantry doubled its output and we started offering rental assistance, a new program. We are so grateful for Kiwanis and Rotary and their significant support year in and year out.”
Don’t just dump that cooking oil
Two locations are being offered to properly dispose of holiday season cooking oil for re-use/reclaim.
Residents can drop off used cooking oil and grease in a recycle container located in front of the Water Services Office near the GJCRI Recycling Center, that is within the maintenance campus, 333 West Ave., through Jan. 15. Mesa County residents may also dispose of cooking oil at the Mesa County Landfill, 3071 U.S. Highway 50.
The program aims to reduce the amount of cooking oils and grease disposed in the sewer system during the holidays when more residents are cooking at home, reducing sewer maintenance and cleaning activities during the holiday season.
Maintenance campus oil disposal site hours are 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. The Maintenance Campus will be closed Nov. 26–27, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Broken waterline causes traffic delay
A waterline broke Tuesday morning at the intersection of 25 Road and Patterson Road, causing traffic control to be implemented as the line was repaired.
A cap that had been placed on the line after an upgrade several years ago failed around 7 a.m., according to a Ute Water Conservancy District press release. The cause of the failure was determined to be an old pipeline.
There was traffic control in all four directions and at the intersection during the repairs, which Ute Water estimated would be completed by 8 p.m. Ute Water recommended traffic avoid the area until the repairs were complete.