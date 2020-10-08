A Henderson man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop along Interstate 70 in Mesa County.
United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced in a press release Wednesday that Beau Aaron Howarth was indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment came down Oct. 2 and included charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
Howarth was alleged to be driving a minivan eastbound on I-70 when he was stopped by a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy, according to court documents. A canine search alerted the deputy to the rear passenger door and the ensuing search turned up 13 packages of suspected narcotics, including 11.75 kilograms of suspected heroin and 2.10 kilograms of opiate pills containing suspected fentanyl.
He was pulled over on Sept. 22, 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
This case is being investigated by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The charges in the indictment carry penalties of not less than 10 years, and up to life in federal prison, and up to a $10 million fine.