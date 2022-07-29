Palisade winery Sauvage Spectrum continued to rack up honors in June, this time from the Sunset International Wine Competition.
Sauvage Spectrum won eight awards in the international competition, including a double gold medal — the event’s highest honor — and a gold medal, as well as four silver medals.
The winery’s 2020 domaine red received a double gold award with a score of 96 out of 100 by the event’s panel of judges. A drink must receive a score of at least 95 for a double gold award, indicating universal acclaim among the panel.
The sparklet effervescent rosé wine received a score of 91 from judges, winning Sauvage Spectrum another gold medal.
Sauvage Spectrum won silver medals for its Grüner Veltliner, domaine white, malbec American heavy toast and sparklet effervescent white wines. Finally, the winery’s petit verdot and roussanne garnered bronze medals.
GJ’s Cloudrise reaches fund goal
Cloudrise, a Grand Junction-based cybersecurity company, announced Thursday that it has completed financing to raise the company’s to-date funding to $10 million.
The company was launched in the autumn of 2019 and specializes in data protection and cloud security. As the company has continued to exceed its stated financial targets, per its press release, it secured additional funding this month from Three Kings Capital, with add-on capital from existing investors Stormbreaker Ventures and the Greater Colorado Venture Fund.
As part of the investment, Three Kings Capital Managing Principal Bill Ryckman will join the Cloudrise Board of Directors.