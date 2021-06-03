Sheriff’s Office selling donuts Friday
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be selling doughnuts for National Donut Day on Friday as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Colorado. As in years past, the front of the Sheriff’s Office will be turned into a drive-up doughnut shop from 7 to 10 a.m.
Two doughnuts and a drink will cost $5, a single doughnuts is $2 and a dozen doughnuts is $15.
Missing teenager died of hypothermia
DURANGO — A teenager who was missing for two months before his body was found down a steep hillside in southwest Colorado died of hypothermia.
The Durango Herald reports the cause of 18-year-old Luke Starling’s death was initially unclear after an autopsy in April, but further examination determined he suffered from exposure to the cold. Starling walked away from his home Feb. 6, just days before his 19th birthday.
Searches were unsuccessful until after a neighbor realized his doorbell camera had captured the teen walking past his house. That helped authorities determine which way Starling was headed.
His remains were found in steep terrain southwest of Durango.
The La Plata County coroner’s office says Starling’s blood-alcohol content was 0.165%, about twice Colorado’s legal limit for driving. He also had cannabis in his system.
Telluride mourns death of mountaineer
TELLURIDE — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Telluride man who apparently fell while hiking alone in a rugged area in southwest Colorado.
The Telluride Daily Planet reports 29-year-old Patrick Eells told his girlfriend on Sunday he planned to hike and run the Sneffels Highline, and he was considering summiting Mt. Emma. He was reported missing late that night when he didn’t return home.
Eells’ body was found Monday in the Mill Creek Basin area below Gilpin Peak.
Friends say the avid outdoorsman and experienced mountaineer had a passion for community service that was evident in his work with local youth through the Telluride Academy and the Pinhead Institute, an outdoor education school and a science academy, respectively.
Pinhead Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke told the newspaper Eells came to the institute two summers ago, was great with the children and “wanted to make a difference in the best way.” When the pandemic forced Pinhead to significantly reduce its offerings last summer, Eells focused on making and distributing personal protective equipment throughout the region, including on the Navajo and Southern Ute reservations.
Holbrooke says Pinhead has created a Patrick Eells Engineering Scholarship that will be awarded to a Telluride High School senior who plans to major in the field.