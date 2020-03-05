By SENTINEL STAFF
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will host auditions for its summer production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance.”
The production will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 25 and at 2 p.m. July 26 in Robinson Theatre at Colorado Mesa University.
Auditions for the chorus and small roles will be from 6–9 p.m. Thursday in the choir room of the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St.
You must be available for rehearsals and performances in June and July.
If you did not sing in the chorus of the previous productions (“The Magic Flute” in 2018 or “The Elixir of Love” in 2019) or, if you would like to be considered for one of the smaller roles or understudy opportunities, you should schedule a 10-minute audition by emailing Symphony Executive Director Kelly Anderson at kanderson@gjso.org.
For the chorus audition, prepare one song in English or request an excerpt from Anderson.
A pianist will be provided or you may bring you own.
Auditions for musicians will be:
n Sub-list instruments as requested, 6 p.m. March 23 in the CMU band room.
n Section strings, 6 p.m. March 24 in the CMU Love Recital Hall.
Musicians auditioning should prepare a three- to four-minute excerpt from a solo piece from the standard repertoire and two–three contrasting orchestra excerpts provided.
To schedule an audition, email Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra personnel manager Amanda Chipcase by March 19 at personnel@gjso.org. Include a pdf of your performance resume in the email.