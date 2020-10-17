Part-time U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher was reappointed to a third term of four years this week, the U. S. District Court for the District of Colorado announced.
His term was set to expire Oct. 11, 2020.
The U.S. District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of the magistrate judge to a new four-year term.
The Merit Selection Panel solicited comments from the public on Gallagher’s job performance.
The panel returned a unanimous recommendation to the court for his reappointment.
Polis bans late fees for Colorado renters
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced an executive order banning late fees for renters in the state through the end of the year.
His office also vowed in the same announcement Thursday that a statewide eviction moratorium would come soon in a separate order.
The governor’s order came after the Special Eviction Prevention Task Force released a 17-page report, which recommended short- and long-term solutions to the state’s housing crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The order accounts for some of the task force’s short-term recommendations.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ordered a nationwide eviction moratorium six weeks ago that meant Polis did not need to reinstitute his statewide moratorium, which he allowed to expire. The task force had unanimously recommended to the governor that landlords be mandated to inform tenants of their rights under the federal order, which Polis accepted.