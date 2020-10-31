Mesa County lifts some fire restrictions
More mild temperatures, recent snowfall, and the shorter days of the changing seasons have helped ease the fire danger of this historic fire season, the department reports. Longer and colder nights have also significantly improved the moisture levels in vegetation responsible for rapid-fire growth.
Agencies implement fire restrictions based on specific criteria to include the moisture content of vegetation, weather outlooks, human risk factors, and firefighting resource availability. While conditions permit fire restrictions to be lifted, Mesa County is reportedly still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions. The department asks community members to help reduce the potential for human-caused fires by being proactive and cautious with activities that could ignite a wildfire.
To prevent wildfires: never leave a fire unattended, ensure fire pits and campfires are completely out and cold to the touch, properly dispose of cigarettes; when pulling a trailer, make sure the chains and other metal parts aren’t dragging; and burning trash is never permitted.
Four arrested in aggravated robbery
Four people were arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery and shooting that took place on Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department reports.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a report that a robbery had taken place at Canyon View Park, according to the press release. The victim said multiple suspects had taken off with their wallet.
The reporting party also said they were following the suspects’ vehicle, which led to one of the suspects firing a weapon at the victim’s vehicle, the GJPD reports.
The GJPD recommends that citizens do not pursue suspects of a crime and instead wait for law enforcement personnel to arrive.
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area and contacted the suspect car without incident, the GJPD reports. All four occupants of the car were placed into custody and transported to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined four individuals were involved in conspiring to rob their victims for cash, according to the GJPD.
Angelica Rayoum, 20, Fruita resident Austin Hepp, 20, and Fruita resident Cole Hepp, 18, were charged with conspiracy, a felony 4, and aggravated robbery, a felony 3. Fruita resident Hunter Hobson, 20, was charged with conspiracy and aggravated robbery as well as first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal trespass of an auto and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Drivers beware migrating wild animals
This Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time in Colorado. Changing clocks back has shown to increase crashes due to drowsy drivers, but it’s also a time when wildlife-vehicle collisions pick up.
Drivers will set their clocks back an hour, see dusk earlier, and witness more wild animals migrating to their wintering habitats during rush hour traffic on highways, reports CDOT.
As the sunlight fades during high-volume commutes, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking drivers to stay alert and share roads with wildlife. Autumn is also peak seasonal mating and migration for many species, so drivers should watch for wildlife as they begin to experience darker commutes.
“We all want to move around safely, humans and wildlife alike,” District Wildlife Manager Devin Duval, who oversees the Vail area, said in a press release. “With colder weather, big game species are moving to lower ground, which is where most of the state’s roads and communities are found, so we encourage drivers to be mindful of wildlife.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation also advises motorists to stay vigilant, drive with caution and slow down, especially now that several snowstorms have taken place and pushed wildlife from the high country into lower elevations.
“Big game like deer, elk and moose are making their way to the terrain where they can more easily find food and water,” CDOT Wildlife Program Manager Jeff Peterson said in the press release. “In Colorado, approximately 4,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions are reported each year. The seasonal movements of these animals can cause increased wildlife-vehicle collisions if drivers are unaware more wildlife is on or near the roadways.”
In an effort to decrease the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions in Colorado, CDOT has collaborated with CPW to study, gather data and construct migration structures designed for wildlife to safely cross busy highways. Migration structures include wildlife overpasses, underpasses, escape ramps, and wildlife guards and high fences along highways.
One successful wildlife transportation solution is the Colorado Highway 9 Wildlife Crossing Project. In 2016, CDOT, in cooperation with CPW and many other partners, completed Colorado’s first-of-its-kind wildlife overpass and underpass system on Highway 9 between Green Mountain Reservoir and Kremmling.
The crossing resulted in a 90 percent reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions in that area.
To learn more about wildlife crossings in Colorado, visit codot.gov.