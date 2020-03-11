Colorado Parks and Wildlife have again visually confirmed a pack of at least six wolves in Moffat County.
Wildlife managers in the northwest district responded to a report from a member of the public who reported seeing seven wolves on March 3. They located the wolves several miles south of where they had previously been seen in January on March 4, but only saw six animals.
Since the January sighting CPW has taken reports from residents in the area who hear howling and who have seen tracks and animal carcasses. Actual sightings of the pack have remained rare, according to CPW.
Wolves remain federally endangered in Colorado, which means they are under the authority of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. However, CPW is working with federal agencies to monitor wolves in Colorado.
Killing a wolf can result in federal charges and include a $100,000 fine, according to CPW. Anyone who sees a wolf is asked to report the sighting to CPW at cpw.state.co.us/wolves.
Rally for those needing pain relief March 20
A rally advocating for the right of patients with chronic pain to obtain opioid treatment will be held this month in Grand Junction.
The Don’t Punish Pain Rally will be held at the Wayne N Aspinall Federal Building at 400 Rood Ave. in Grand Junction from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 20.
The group is part of a nationwide effort to preserve the rights of pain patients to access opioid drugs through a prescription. Rallies will be happening around the country on March 20.
Skier found dead in trees at Keystone
BRECKENRIDGE — An investigation is underway after a skier was found dead in a group of trees at Colorado’s Keystone Resort.
Summit County sheriff’s officials say the 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious and not breathing off the side of a ski run Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.