The culvert pipes running under Canyon Creek Road are set to be replaced with construction scheduled to start next year.
The pipes have corroded to the point of requiring immediate repair, according to a release from Mesa County. The road is located north of Highway 340 and is the only access point for the 12 residents on the other side of Canyon Creek.
Got an idea for new Central mascot?
Those looking to provide input into the mascot change for Central High School can do so by filling out an online survey.
Central High School is among several Colorado high schools making changes to their mascots, names or logos following state legislation that requires schools to drop the use of Native American names or imagery.
TORRINGTON, Wyo. — An inmate who died Wednesday is the fourth death in as many weeks at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
The Casper Star Tribune reports 66-year-old Frank Lee Apodaca of Fort Collins died Wednesday at the Community Hospital in Torrington.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections said it will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Apodaca was from Fort Collins, Colorado, and sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison in 2017, after being convicted of third-degree sexual assault and intrusion on a victim under age 16 in Laramie County.