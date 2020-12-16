The Picture Show cleared to open
The Picture Show at Grand Junction announced Tuesday that it has received approval from Mesa County Public Health to reopen to the public today at 10:45 a.m.
Tickets and showtimes, as well as film options, are yet to be determined. The reopening comes at a good time for the theater as Warner Brothers’ blockbuster “Wonder Woman 1984” is coming to theaters, as well as HBO Max, on Christmas.
Hilltop expands
deadline to enroll
Hilltop’s Health Access, 1129 Colorado Ave No. 100, is extending its open enrollment deadline to Friday, the company announced in a news release.
The deadline was Tuesday, but Hilltop wanted to give beneficiaries a few extra days to vet their options and get coverage that starts on Jan. 1. This is because of some hiccups in the system early in the period that may have delayed enrollment and because people might be feeling the stress from 2020, said Hilltop spokesperson Christie Higgins.
“Usually if you apply late, your coverage doesn’t start until Feb. 1,” Higgins said. “We just wanted to help out our community during this time.”
Parents sue Utah over school policy
SALT LAKE CITY — A dozen parents have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Salt Lake City School District after it refused to open schools and relied on remote learning, claiming the decision represented a “historic deprivation of rights.”
The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims the district’s decision stripped about 21,000 students of their rights to a free and open public education under the state Constitution, The Deseret News reported.
The Salt Lake City Board of Education voted earlier this year to conduct school only by remote learning, becoming the only district in the state to do so in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, the district will only resume in-person learning when all COVID-19 tests taken in the county for a given week fell to “a randomly selected threshold of 5% or below, and the number of infected persons within the county fell to 10 per 100,000 individuals.”
The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Gary Herbert and the state Board of Education.