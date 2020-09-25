County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
Mesa County Public Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a one-day high for the county.
The county is still investigating the source of 13 of those new infections. Seven of the cases were reportedly from exposure to a family member. In five of those cases it was the same family, the health department reported.
Two were exposed through travel and three through private gatherings, the county said, with eight of unknown origin.
District 51 foundation rewards teachers
School District 51 teachers were awarded grant money for efforts to hone their craft, the D51 Foundation announced in a news release last week.
The foundation distributed $13,451 between 23 teachers who either completed or are taking professional learning courses. The use for the money will vary, but is often used as reimbursement for any fees the teachers paid for the classes, or to pay those fees.
“Since our mission is to raise funds for academic growth and achievement, we believe providing these grants for teachers and principals is one way to make a big impact to benefit the students,” said Angela Christensen, executive director of the D51 Foundation.
Maintenance due on Carson Lake dam
The Carson Lake dam will undergo some maintenance next summer following a dam safety evaluation that was completed.
The reservoir is part of the Grand Junction water supply network and was reclassified as a High Hazard Dam in 2015 following development in the lower Kannah Creek basin.
There were no critical safety issues identified and there have been no capacity restriction put in place. The maintenance is a proactive and preventative intended to preserve the life of the dam, according to the city.
In order for the maintenance work to take place, National Forest Service Road No. 108, between Land’s End Road and Carson Lake, will be closed for improvements Monday, Sept. 28 for approximately two weeks. The time of this closure is intended to minimize impacts to campers and hunters, according to a release from the city of Grand Junction.