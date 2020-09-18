Orchard Avenue Elementary students participated in a shelter-in-place drill on Thursday.
With fire drills and shelter-in-place drills between 44 schools, these types of drills are “pretty routine” for Mesa County District 51 and happen “almost everyday.”
For shelter-in-place drills, all the exterior doors to the building are locked, lights are left on and classes continue as scheduled with very limited movement in school hallways.
“There’s very limited disruption to the school day,” Mesa County Valley School District 51 spokesperson Catherine Foster-Gruber said.
She said the drills typically last for 10 to 20 minutes.
“If anyone has questions we encourage parents to go on our website for drill information,” she added. “If something is going on we send out emails, texts and calls to parents and send out information on social media channels.”