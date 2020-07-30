SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF
Grand Junction Police Department officers arrested a man on Wednesday night who was wanted on multiple warrants after he barricaded himself in a hotel room for several hours.
The man, Bucky Burke, 41, of Grand Junction, is accused of first-degree burglary, felony menacing, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment, among other charges, in addition to the previous warrants.
One of the warrants was related to a domestic violence incident, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. An acquaintance of Burke contacted police that evening and stated that she had been staying in the room with another man. She believed Burke and the man were still in the room.
Officers set up a perimeter around the hotel room and Burke reportedly refused to come out and repeatedly told officers to go away.
During a phone conversation, Burke made numerous threats, including stating that he was in possession of explosives and the building should be evacuated, the GJPD reports.
He also threatened to have a "gun fight with police" and said he had a hostage, who Burke reportedly would not allow out of the hotel room.
Numerous nearby hotel rooms were evacuated and SWAT was called to assist, the GJPD reports.
Officers ultimately breached the door to the hotel room and took Burke into custody. The hostage was reportedly uninjured.
FOUR OFFICERS IDENTIFIED IN FATAL SHOOTING
Four area law enforcement officers have been identified in relation to the fatal shooting of a Fruita man on July 24.
The officers involved included two police officers from the Fruita Police Department and two Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies. Both agencies released the names of the officers on Thursday.
The deputies involved were Ryan Reasoner and Mitchell Meen, according to the sheriff's office. Reasoner is three-year veteran of the sheriff's office while Meen has been with the MCSO for two years.
The Fruita officers involved were Logan Hunt and Dylan Moody. Hunt has been with Fruita Police for three years and Moody has been on the force for five months.
The shooting was related to a report of a man threatening his girlfriend with a gun. When officers arrived the man, later identified as David Martin, 28, was shot and killed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
As per standard protocol, the four law enforcement officers were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.