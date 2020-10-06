Henry Russell, 35, was taken into custody by the Delta County Sheriff's Office at around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday on charges relating to a shooting in Paonia on Monday.
A 911 call was made at approximately 6:07 p.m. to report a man who had been shot in the neck in front of the Paradise Theatre. The man was conscious when law enforcement arrived.
The shooting victim, Matthew Burge, 33, of Paonia, identified the shooter as Russell, of Paonia, as the shoter.
Burge was transported by CareFlight of the Rockies to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.
It was later determined that the shooting had actually occurred just outside Paonia city limits in unincorporated Delta County and the victim was given a ride into town.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to assure the public that there is no threat to the public and this was not a random shooting. The investigation determined this was an isolated incident, likely stemming from a long history of issues between the Burge and Russell, who fled from the area before law enforcement arrived.
Russell's vehicle was located Tuesday morning. The 2014 Silver Ford F-150 was abandoned north of Delta on I road in the Delta city limits of Delta.
Rusell was located by deputies in the North Delta-area and taken into custody without incident.
MESA COUNTY MAN ADMITS TO SEX ASSAULT
Grand Junction man David Ortiz, 68 is accused of two counts of sexual assault on a child, among other charges.
The Mesa County Department of Human Services began investigating Ortiz for a historical pattern of sexual abuse on Sept. 15, 2020 after receiving a tip. A young man reported that his girlfriend stated that Ortiz abused her and her sister between the ages of five and 10, according to the arrest affidavit.
The two victims confirmed the abuse to DHS caseworkers.
Ortiz was waiting in the driveway of his home when investigators arrived and agreed to go the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for interviews, the arrest affidavit said. He reportedly admitted he sexually molested both victims when they were younger.
He admitted what he did was wrong and said that when he was a child he was the victim of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, the arrest affidavit said.
Ortiz was previously arrested in Albuquerque in 1985 for multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the arrest affidavit said.
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED
Mesa County Public Health extended the Air Quality Advisory until further notice. The advisory was first issued on Saturday.
Smoke from wildfires in several surrounding states, including as far away as California, is moving into the Grand Valley, causing hazy skies and possibly unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and young children, MCPH reports. Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
If visibility is less than five miles due to smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Some people are more at risk of harmful health effects from wildfire smoke than others, including: children less than 18 years old, adults aged 65 years or older, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease, asthma, and diabetes, outdoor workers, individuals experiencing homelessness or those who have limited access to medical care and people with compromised immune system or who are taking drugs that suppress the immune system.
For current air quality conditions, health advisories, and details, including instructions about how to use visibility to determine air quality, visit the air quality page of our website.
Due to current fire restrictions, the Fall Open Burn Season which typically begins September 1 has been temporarily suspended. Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is not currently issuing burn permits, and open burning is not allowed. Agricultural burning is only allowed with a special permit from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.